Trial date set for teen accused in school shooting

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen accused in the shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School in January appeared in a Champaign County court Thursday.

The judge set bail for 17-year-old Ely Serna at $1 million without the ten percent cash bond option.

The judge set a trial date for August 21, saying he wanted the hearings to happen before school began. The judge said he believes a larger jury pool will be needed and the process could be difficult.

Serna is accused in the January shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School that injured two students.

A Champaign County juvenile judge ordered Serna be moved to adult court Monday. He was indicted by a grand jury on 12 counts including attempted murder and felonious assault.

A pretrial hearing for this case has been scheduled for August 7.

