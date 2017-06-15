Bat-Signal to light up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward dresses as their characters (Zappp!) "Batman" and (Powww!) "Robin," pause during an appearance January 27, 1989 at the "World of Wheels" custom car show, Sunday in Chicago. The two, who are enjoying a revival of interest in the old "Batman" TV show, are featured in several upcoming movies. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.’s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman’s winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman’s help.

West died Friday at age 88.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”

