Car crashes into porch in Dayton

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-car accident ended with a car crashing into a porch in Dayton Thursday.

The accident happened around 9:00 am near the intersection of Wyoming and Bowen Streets.

Police tell 2 NEWS no one was injured in the accident. Officers say one car pulled in front of another and that second car went into a yard and crashed into a porch.

The porch was not damaged but the car suffered some damage.

Police said they were still investigating the incident and had not yet determined if anyone would be cited for the accident.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s