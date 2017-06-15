Car crashes into porch in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-car accident ended with a car crashing into a porch in Dayton Thursday.

The accident happened around 9:00 am near the intersection of Wyoming and Bowen Streets.

Police tell 2 NEWS no one was injured in the accident. Officers say one car pulled in front of another and that second car went into a yard and crashed into a porch.

The porch was not damaged but the car suffered some damage.

Police said they were still investigating the incident and had not yet determined if anyone would be cited for the accident.