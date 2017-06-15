Dayton Chamber opposed to Ohio prescription ballot issue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce said Thursday it is opposed to a ballot initiative expected to appear before Ohio voters on November 7.

The Chamber said in a release Thursday the chamber’s Executive Committee voted this week to oppose the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.

The Chamber said the initiative is supported by out-of-state interests in California and seeks to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Chamber leaders and volunteers believe the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act would significantly impact Dayton-area businesses by shifting the cost of prescription drugs to private employers and employees.

The chamber believes the proposal would also cause drug companies to charge the Department of Veterans Affairs more for prescription drugs, increasing the cost burden for the VA and its patients.

“This is about 6.8 million Ohioans subsidizing prescription drug costs for almost 4 million other Ohioans,” said Chris Kershner, Vice President, Public Policy & Economic Development, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “That’s not good public policy for any state and it’s not right for the Dayton area or Ohio. The Dayton-area business community won’t stand for this blatant disregard for private businesses and the increased financial strain that would be directed toward millions of Ohioans.”

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce said it will join dozens of organizations in Ohio in the Ohioans Against the Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue Coalition.

“Having a conversation about affordable prescriptions is one thing. Having an out-of-state interest group barge into our state and increase costs to our job creators and taxpayers through a flawed ballot issue is an entirely different issue,” Kershner said. “Dayton and Ohio voters are much smarter than this California group gives them credit. California voters didn’t buy their flawed proposal and neither will Ohio.”