WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A downed tree left hundreds of people in Montgomery County without power for several hours on Thursday morning.

DP&L crews went to the 6700 block of Yankee St. just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, after a tree fell on power lines.

Nearly 1,800 customers were without power due to the damage to power lines.

Crews removed the tree and repaired the power lines, restoring power to all customers by 3:40 a.m. on Thursday.