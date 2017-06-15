Keeping kids safe during summer camps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With summer camps and training programs in full swing, many kids and teens are spending more time outside in the heat.

As much fun as day camps and sports camps are for children, over heating and dehydration can impact their athletic and mental performance.

“As the child starts to get dehydrated they may start to become less active, may become more fatigued, they may actually complain of thirst. Usually by the time they complain of thirst they’re already behind the ball a little bit,” Dr. Alan Dupre with Kettering Medical Center said.

More seriously, it can lead to heat illness like cramps, heat exhaustion and life-threatening heat stroke.

“You want to stay in an environment that’s as cool as possible, you know if they’re exerting themselves you want to do it in the shade if possible and then minimize the time that they’re in the direct sun light. It’s important to stay hydrated before you start the activity and then continue to hydrate throughout the activity,” Dupre said.

He recommends athletes take frequent breaks and start hydrating at least 4 hours before exercising and re-hydrate after practice.

Parents should also speak with their kids about telling camp counselors when they’re starting to feel tired, so they can take appropriate actions