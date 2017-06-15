Keeping kids safe during summer camps

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With summer camps and training programs in full swing, many kids and teens are spending more time outside in the heat.

As much fun as day camps and sports camps are for children, over heating and dehydration can impact their athletic and mental performance.

“As the child starts to get dehydrated they may start to become less active, may become more fatigued, they may actually complain of thirst. Usually by the time they complain of thirst they’re already behind the ball a little bit,” Dr. Alan Dupre with Kettering Medical Center said.

More seriously, it can lead to heat illness like cramps, heat exhaustion and life-threatening heat stroke.

“You want to stay in an environment that’s as cool as possible, you know if they’re exerting themselves you want to do it in the shade if possible and then minimize the time that they’re in the direct sun light.  It’s important to stay hydrated before you start the activity and then continue to hydrate throughout the activity,” Dupre said.

He recommends athletes take frequent breaks and start hydrating at least 4 hours before exercising and re-hydrate after practice.

Parents should also speak with their kids about telling camp counselors when they’re starting to feel tired, so they can take appropriate actions

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s