Man charged in Ohio woman’s 2015 slaying pleads not guilty

By Published:
In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, photo, Daniel Myers enters for his arraignment into a courtroom set up for Sandusky County at Terra Community College in Fremont, Ohio. Myers, accused in the slaying of an Ohio woman whose body was found in her car trunk, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to aggravated murder and other charges in the 2015 death. (Erin McLaughlin/The Sandusky Register via AP)

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A man accused in the slaying of an Ohio woman whose body was found in her car trunk has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the 2015 death.

Forty-eight-year-old Daniel Myers entered the plea Tuesday in a Sandusky County court. He also is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in 28-year-old Heather Bogle’s death.

Myers wasn’t represented by an attorney, but the judge says he will need to decide whether to retain one or have one appointed. Bond was set at $2 million.

Bogle’s body was found April 10, 2015, in her car trunk at an apartment complex in Clyde.

Authorities say the Fremont woman was shot and beaten and went missing after leaving work at a plant where she and Myers worked.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s