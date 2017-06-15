Missouri lawmaker decapitates chicken during Facebook Live to promote anti-abortion bill

By Published:
Courtesy: Mike Moon/YouTube

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri lawmaker says he posted a Facebook video of himself decapitating and butchering a chicken on his farm Monday to show he was working before being called back for a legislative session on abortion.

Republican state Rep. Mike Moon, an abortion opponent, makes a jab at Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in the video posted to YouTube (WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers), but says he’s ready to return to work and try to pass anti-abortion measures. Moon filed a bill Monday that he said in the video is designed to end abortion in Missouri.

This is the second time Greitens has called lawmakers back to the Capitol since the May end of their legislative session. Greitens has repeatedly criticized lawmakers as career politicians. Moon says the video shows he was working on his farm before returning to Jefferson City.

