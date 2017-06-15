Police: Patrol car hit by stolen vehicle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Police car was hit by a stolen car in Dayton Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 10:00 am on Ardery Drive.

Police say officers on patrol spotted an orange Camaro with a stolen front license plate parked in a driveway. Police say the car is stolen as well.

When the driver saw police the car sped away, crashing into the front of a patrol car.

Police say this is the second time this week this particular car fled from officers.

Police did not pursue the vehicle and no one was hurt in the crash.

 

