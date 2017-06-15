Trotwood hosts free Father’s Day cookout

City of Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is hosting a free cookout to celebrate Father’s Day.

The annual event will be held Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at  John Wolfe Park. The park is at the corner of Denlinger Road and Turner Road.

The event features a cookout in the park. “I am excited to hold a Father’s Day event again this year. And I am looking forward to showing appreciation for the men in our City with food, music, games and a word of encouragement from Tony Anderson,” said Mayor Mary A. McDonald.

