Trotwood hosts free Father’s Day cookout

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is hosting a free cookout to celebrate Father’s Day.

The annual event will be held Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at John Wolfe Park. The park is at the corner of Denlinger Road and Turner Road.

The event features a cookout in the park. “I am excited to hold a Father’s Day event again this year. And I am looking forward to showing appreciation for the men in our City with food, music, games and a word of encouragement from Tony Anderson,” said Mayor Mary A. McDonald.