Warren Co. man convicted in Ohio deputy shooting sentenced to 36 years

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of shooting and injuring his father and a southwest Ohio sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.

A jury handed down the sentence to 20-year-old Mohammad Abdou Laghaoui Wednesday.

Laghaoui was convicted of various charges connected to the June 2016 shooting including attempted murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Authorities say Warren County Deputy Katie Barnes was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

Investigators say Laghaoui fired several rounds from an AK-47-style rifle, striking Barnes in the abdomen and his father in the hand.

Laghaoui fled after the shooting, leading to a seven-hour manhunt.

The defense had argued Laghaoui was not fit to stand trial, saying he could not be found guilty by reason of insanity.