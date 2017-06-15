Woman killed in Darke County accident

PITSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says 84-year-old Marjorie Biddlestone died in a crash on S.R. 49 around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened near Miller Brumbaugh Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Biddletstone was driving south on 49 when a man driving a 1999 Dodge Caravan came into her lane and hit her vehicle.

Biddlestone was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Pitsburg Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue, Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.