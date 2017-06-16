2 News gives back at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Digging up weeds, planting gardens, cooking dinner, and mopping the floors were just a few of the chores the 2 News team helped out with at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton.

It’s a home away from home for families with children getting treatment at local hospitals.

Originally from Warren Ohio, Brenda Barton and her 16-year-old son have called the Ronald McDonald House, home, for the past four weeks, while he undergoes radiation treatment for cancerous tumors.

“The safety that you feel here. The caring that you feel here. It’s so hard anyway with your child being ill and being so far away from home – we live about five hours away – so you just, it just takes a lot of the stress off,” Barton said.

“When we’re out somewhere, or when we’re at the hospital. I say well, let’s go home and this is home.”

Marketing and communications coordinator Brittany Miller said the home has provided Barton and thousands of other families with a comfortable bed to sleep in, hot meals to eat, a chance to do laundry, and any other things you would ordinarily do in your own home – free of charge.

It’s all possible, thanks to volunteers and staff.

The 2 News team spent all day Friday volunteering at the site as part of the station’s Founder’s Day of Caring – the 21st anniversary of parent company, Nexstar.

“I heard there’s about 70 volunteers here, and I think it’s one of the biggest volunteer days I’ve seen so it’s amazing to have 2 News here, celebrating the 21st anniversary of Nexstar,” Miller said.

“Nexstar definitely cares – they care about keeping families close, this is amazing.”

Living Dayton Host Katie Kenney said being a part of, and giving back to the community is at the core of what 2 News does, every day.

“The WDTN and Dayton CW community, what we wanted to do was really take part in Nexstar’s day of caring because it’s important to our founders and it’s important to us,” Kenney said.

“We have crews that are cleaning, digging gardens, everybody’s dripping in sweat but it’s really like a blood, sweat, and tears of greatness of people really stepping up and helping.”

Among the other familiar faces, helping out: 2 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis.

“Can you imagine – you’re a family and your child has to be here for weeks at a time and you’ve got to find a hotel and you’ve got to pay for that out of pocket,” Davis said.

“Well thanks to all the volunteer work, we are able to help these folks stay for free.”