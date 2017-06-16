Day of Caring project at Ronald McDonald Charities of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2 News team is spending the day giving back to a charity that helps the most vulnerable among us.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton provides services for families who have children at local hospitals for treatment.

The Dayton house can hold 14 families each night.

People from around the country can spend the night, get a meal, do laundry and utilize other services. And, it’s free of charge.

The Ronald McDonald House also has a family room with similar accommodations at Dayton Children’s and one will soon be opening up near the NICU at Miami Valley Hospital as well.

These services help with some of financial burden of having a sick child.

“We try to minimize the costs of those things, a hotel stay, the food, the transportation back and forth from home, so that they can focus on their child and so that they can focus that financial piece on other areas,” said Rita Cyr, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton.

Families staying in the house say they’re overwhelmed by the amount of services they’ve received during their stay.

“It was really hard and the Ronald McDonald House has helped us so much,” says Rebecca Brachmann, who is staying at the house. “We had no idea of everything they’d be able to help us with.”

“We knew it was a place to stay, but the laundry, the meals, the support network, the room across the street in the hospital. We don’t have any family here and this is the support network we didn’t know we had until we needed it.”

WDTN is helping at the Ronald McDonald Charities House of Dayton as part of the NEXSTAR Day of Caring, an initiative to provide a service project for a local charity.

