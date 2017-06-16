Dodgers send Reds to 7th straight loss

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings on Friday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory that extended their domination of the Cincinnati Reds.

Wood (7-0) lost his shutout when Devin Mesoraco homered in the eighth. He’s the first Dodgers pitcher to get so deep into a season without a loss since 1985, when Orel Hershiser made his first 11 starts without a loss, according to STATS.

Kenley Jansen gave up a double in the ninth while picking up his 14th save.

The Dodgers have won six in a row over the Reds, who got swept in LA last weekend. The Dodgers are 15-3 against Cincinnati since 2015, one of the most dominant streaks in the NL over that time.

Cincinnati has dropped seven straight overall, matching its deepest slump of the season.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s