Mel-O-Dee announced tentative re-opening date

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly a month after twisters swept through Clark County, one business is getting set to reopen.

The Mel-O-Dee, a staple of the New Carlisle community, announced Friday it will reopening June 26.

The restaurant was heavily damaged by an EF-1 tornado on May 24. Tornado winds ripped the air conditioning units off the roof, caused exterior damage to the front of the building and roof.

Owner Woody Childers said not only did they make repairs to the Mel-O-Dee, they went ahead and did an extensive renovation to the place while they were already closed.

“When we first came in we all thought this could take two weeks. The more we got into it, it was a much bigger job than we thought,” Childers said.