Mel-O-Dee announced tentative re-opening date

By Published:

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly a month after twisters swept through Clark County, one business is getting set to reopen.

The Mel-O-Dee, a staple of the New Carlisle community, announced Friday it will reopening June 26.

The restaurant was heavily damaged by an EF-1 tornado on May 24.  Tornado winds ripped the air conditioning units off the roof, caused exterior damage to the front of the building and roof.

Owner Woody Childers said not only did they make repairs to the Mel-O-Dee, they went ahead and did an extensive renovation to the place while they were already closed.

“When we first came in we all thought this could take two weeks. The more we got into it, it was a much bigger job than we thought,” Childers said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s