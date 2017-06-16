Michael Phelps set to race great white shark

(NBC) – The fastest swimmer in Olympic history will take on a great white shark to start off Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

The event titled “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” is set to air on July 23 at 8:00 p.m. NBC reports.

The Discovery Channel says about Phelps and sharks, “They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!”

Phelps will also be on the Shark Week finale is “Shark School with Michael Phelps” on July 30 at 8:00 p.m..

Phelps will also join Doc Gruber and Tristan Guttridge of the Bimini Shark Lab to get a crash course on everything ‘shark’ on the Shark Week finale.

They’ll dispel the myths and common misconceptions, teach him how to safely dive with sharks – including how to stay calm when a hammerhead swims two feet above his face – and will get Michael Phelps up close and personal with the incredible power of a great white.”