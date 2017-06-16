Ohio school worker on Facebook urges violence against gays

By and Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a Facebook message urging violence against gays and expressing hope that an LGBTQ festival in Ohio’s capital city “turns out like the Boston Marathon” that was bombed several years ago.

WCMH-TV reports that a Columbus City Schools employee posted the message to a page for this weekend’s pride event in Columbus and suggested gays should be killed or relocated. WCMH says it contacted the commenter and he wouldn’t explain the message.

The school district says it’s working with authorities to address inappropriate comments posted from a personal account. The district says it values diversity and has hundreds of teachers, students and supporters participating in the parade.

Police anticipate a crowd of about 500,000 people.

Organizers have encouraged participants to ignore any protesters.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s