Ohio’s unemployment rate sees slight decrease in May

Published:
(Photo: Andreas Klinke Johannsen / CC BY-SA 2.0)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 5 percent in April to 4.9 percent last month. Ohio’s unemployment rate in May 2016 also was 4.9 percent.

The national rate decreased from 4.4 percent in April to 4.3 percent last month. That’s lower than it was in May 2016.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 6,300 in May.

Job gains in sectors that include professional and business services; educational and health services; other services; and financial activities exceeded losses in the leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and information categories.

