BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday they will hold a sobriety checkpoint Friday night.

The checkpoint will be held in Bellefontaine on South Main Street from 8:00 pm to midnight.

The checkpoint is part of an effort to deter and stop impaired driving in that area.

Authorities remind drivers to have a designated driver or find another way home if you’ve been drinking.