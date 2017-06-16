Preble County churches rally against addiction

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County churches crossed denominational lines in hopes of helping those facing addiction, Friday.

The goal was simple: pray for those who are suffering from addiction and to tell them they have a community to lean on.

Heather Jones was in the stands and has roots in Preble County.She knows the drug and alcohol problems that plague the streets.

“Everybody has a past they are not proud of. 12-13 years ago for me. I said goodbye to drugs and alcohol for good,” said Mrs.Jones.

Her husband, Joseph Jones is also a former addict.

“Heroine is so powerful. It’s so strong,” he said.

2 News asked him what he thought about others who want to give up on addicts.

“If you have not been an addict and you have not been addicted to anything. You don’t understand the pressures,” said Mr.Jones.

Pastor Douglas Townsend organized the local rally and he too understands the pressures that come with addiction.

“We are bringing a message of hope to those struggling under the weight of addiction,” said Pastor Townsend.

2 news asked Townsend if he believes their is a solution to the drug crisis facing more Americans everyday.

He thinks if communities and religious organizations unite, the problem will be solved.

“Come together. Rise up. Lay down the little differences that we have let keep us separated. Rise up for something that is bigger than ourselves,” said Townsend.

The even brought an estimated 300 people to the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Preble County churches plan to hold rallies against addiction throughout the summer.