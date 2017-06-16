WATCH: Last known video of Otto Warmbier before arrest in N Korea

CINCINNATI (WLWT) – It’s only 22 seconds long, and it’s pretty simple: A group of smiling young people gather snow and throw it at the cameraman, who’s shooting in slow motion.

But the video, released Thursday by Otto Warmbier’s brother Austin Warmbier, has become incredibly important to his family.

In an email to members of the media, Austin Warmbier wrote:

I wanted to share one final thing today before we take time to be alone as a family. This is the last video we have of Otto enjoying life before his imprisonment. It was taken in North Korea with members of his tour group.

This is the Otto I know and love. This is my brother.

It’s believed to be the last video of the Ohio native before he was jailed by North Korean authorities in January 2016.

Warmbier was sentenced to serve 15 years of hard labor after he confessed to stealing a political poster from his hotel during a trip to the country.

The 22-year-old was released from his sentence this week and returned to Cincinnati Tuesday night with a severe neurological injury.

He is being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is described by doctors as being “in a state of unresponsive wakefulness.”