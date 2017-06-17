Dragons lose at Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Fort Wayne’s Jorge Ona blasted a grand slam home run in the third inning as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-4 on Saturday night. The game was the next-to-last game of the first half in the Midwest League’s split-season format.

The Dragons, who clinched the East Division wildcard spot on Friday, fell to 41-28 with the loss. They will try for their 42nd win of the first half on Sunday, which would rank as the second highest victory total in the first half in Dragons history.

Dragons outfielders Jose Siri and Taylor Trammell both had big games in a losing effort. Siri hit a home run to begin the game and later added two more hits. Trammell belted a three-run home run and added a double. The homer by Siri was his team-leading sixth of the year. Trammell’s home run was his fifth. Siri became the first Dragons player to open a game with a home run since Daniel Sweet’s lead-off homer at Bowling Green on August 27, 2016.

Ona’s grand slam gave Fort Wayne a 4-1 lead in the third before Trammell tied the game with two outs in the fifth with his three-run shot to make it 4-4. But Fort Wayne’s A.J. Kennedy hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to give the TinCaps a 5-4, and they added two more in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero worked the first three innings and allowed four runs on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Matt Blandino (1-2) replaced Romero in the fourth and tossed four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with no walks and three strikeouts to take the loss. Jesse Adams pitched a scoreless inning.

Up Next: The Dragons close out the first half at Fort Wayne on Sunday in the last game of the three-game series at 1:05 p.m. Ty Boyles (2-1, 4.30) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Pedro Avila (0-0, 7.94).