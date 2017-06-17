Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby case

NORRISTOWN, PA (AP) — Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether Cosby drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby remained stoic, while Constand embraced the person next to her.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

The epic deliberation has produced some testy exchanges in court.

The judge challenged McMonagle’s requests to end the trial without a verdict, saying that for all he knows, the jury might be working toward an acquittal.

“You don’t know why they were deadlocked. Everyone is assuming one way or another,” said O’Neill.

As jurors left for the night, O’Neill praised their “hard work, dedication and fidelity to your oath.” The jury, from the Pittsburgh area, has been sequestered for two weeks about 300 miles from home.

McMonagle objected in court to the panel’s repeated requests to review testimony, saying it suggested some jurors were trying to coerce other jurors in an attempt to bring an end to the deadlock.

The judge said he saw no evidence of coercion or trouble in the deliberating room after the jurors reported their impasse on Thursday and he instructed them to keep trying for a verdict.

“There’s a misperception that there’s a time limit,” he said.

Jurors got the case on Monday. They must come to a unanimous decision to convict or acquit.

If they can’t break the deadlock, O’Neill could declare a hung jury and a mistrial. Then, prosecutors would get four months to decide whether they want to retry Cosby or drop the charges.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.