Miamisburg Police: Alcohol a factor in motorcycle crash, 2 sent to hospital

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are investigating after a motorcycle crash in Miamisburg Saturday night.

Miamisburg Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash that sent two people to the hospital.

First responders were called out to N. Heincke Rd. and Lindsey Ave. around 6:45 p.m.

Officials say two people were on the motorcycle when the driver lost control while trying to turn.

The two were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator could face a ticket.