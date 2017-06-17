Pete Rose statue gets dedicated Saturday

WLWT Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Reds

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Pete Rose will join fellow Big Red Machine members on the grounds of Great American Ball Park.

A statue of the Reds Hall of Famer will be unveiled and dedicated outside the ballpark on Saturday.

The Rose statue will be the fourth at the ballpark honoring the Big Red Machine, a team that dominated the National League throughout the ’70s.

Rose will join the ranks of Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Tony Perez. All the statues are sculpted by local artist Tom Tsuchiya.

The sculpture captures Rose during one of his trademark headfirst slides. Tsuchiya worked with the Reds and Rose to create the statue.

The statue arrived in the Cincinnati area Friday night. Rose, along with several other members of the Big Red Machine, will be at the ballpark Saturday for the dedication ceremony.

In addition to Rose, Johnny Bench, Jack Billingham, David Concepcion, Doug Flynn, George Foster, Ken Griffey, Sr., Joe Morgan and Tony Perez are scheduled to appear.

The dedication ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. next to the bronze statue on Crosley Terrace.

