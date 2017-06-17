Police: One dead, two in critical condition after shooting near north Columbus nightclub

NBC4 Staff Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was killed and four more were injured, two critically, in a shooting near a nightclub in north Columbus.

Officers were dispatched around 12:40am Saturday to the area of Delfin Nightlife on the 6200 block of Busch Boulevard on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, 21-year-old Domineek Sharp was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other males in their mid-20s were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Two more people were also injured, but there was no word on their condition.

Detectives say the shooting was possibly gang-related and say there were multiple shooters involved in the incident. There has been no suspect information released.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s