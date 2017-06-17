Tipp City celebrates reopening of historic book store

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, after a year of rebuilding, Browse Awhile Books in downtown Tipp City reopened its doors.

One year ago residents were heartbroken when Browse Awhile Books went up in flames. The fire destroyed thousands of books and most of the building’s interior.

Store owner, Bill Jones remembers the day vividly.

“We had a serious fire. It took out the front top floor. We had an enormous amount of water being poured down from five fire departments for hours. Which put out the fire, but dumped tons and tons and tons of water into the store so we lost a lot of books,” said Jones.

Jones lost around 50,000 books and his store suffered half a million dollars in damage. Despite the devastation, he never once thought about abandoning his store.

“The bottom line is that no one was hurt. It was possible to rebuild. I couldn’t really consider not rebuilding. I would not have been able to drive down that street again and see a vacant lot and live with myself,” said Jones.

The wait is over. After almost a year of hard work, Tipp City and Browse Awhile Books is ready to start a new chapter.

“Tipp is a nice little town, but it’s more than that. It really is a community. People care about each other here. That makes a difference. It makes all the difference,” said Jones.

Browse Awhile Books is open Tuesday-Saturday 11:00am-4:00pm.