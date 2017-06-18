Deadly motorcycle accident under investigation in Shelby County

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle accident.

Crews were called to the 48 hundred block of Tawawa Maplewood Road just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a motorcycle accident with injury.

When they arrived, the found the motorcyclist dead in a driveway at that location. Deputies say the driver lost control going around the curve, went off the road and hit a parked trailer in the driveway. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s