Deadly motorcycle accident under investigation in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle accident.

Crews were called to the 48 hundred block of Tawawa Maplewood Road just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a motorcycle accident with injury.

When they arrived, the found the motorcyclist dead in a driveway at that location. Deputies say the driver lost control going around the curve, went off the road and hit a parked trailer in the driveway. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident.