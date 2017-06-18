Arroyo considering retirement

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — The shortest outing of Bronson Arroyo’s season might be the last of his career.

The 40-year-old right-hander was roughed up for five runs and seven hits in just three innings on Sunday as the Los Angeles Dodgers built a seven-run lead before holding on for an 8-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds, who have lost nine straight.

Arroyo (3-6), attempting a comeback this season with his former team after missing 2 1/2 seasons with arm and shoulder problems, including Tommy John surgery and a procedure on his shoulder, revealed after the game that he’d been receiving cortisone shots in his shoulder since spring training.

Arroyo, who gave up for nine runs and a career-high 13 hits in his last start at San Diego, planned to meet with manager Bryan Price either late on Sunday or sometime on Monday.

“It’s not just a challenge with his stuff,” Price said. “It’s a physical challenge.”

