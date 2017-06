URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is shot in his house during an argument in Champaign County.

Police were called to the 600 block of South Walnut Street in Urbana around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a male gunshot victim. Police way he was shot by another man while they were fighting. The victim was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where police say he is stable. The shooter got away.

The incident is under investigation.