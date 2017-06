DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Living Dayton co-host Katie Kenney gave birth to a baby girl early this morning.

Lucia (pronounced Lu-see-ya) Lynn Kenney was born this Father’s Day at 10:24 a.m. Little Lucia weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.

This is the third child for Katie and her husband Scott. She joins big brothers Kalvin and Beckton.