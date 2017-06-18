Reds suffer series sweep by Dodgers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner homered, Kenta Maeda pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 Sunday.

Maeda (5-3), in his first appearance since June 9 and first start since June 4, allowed just three hits and one run in five innings to help the Dodgers complete a three-game sweep.

Scooter Gennett hit a three-run home run, his first since he had a major-league record-tying four on June 6, and Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez each added solo shots for the Reds.

Cincinnati tried to rally from an 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning. However, Hernandez went back to the left-field wall and made an awkward leaping grab of Joey Votto’s attempt at a go-ahead extra-base hit with runners on first and third in the eighth.

Kenley Jansen got the last three outs for his 15th save

Bronson Arroyo (3-6) lasted only three innings, giving up five runs and seven hits.

