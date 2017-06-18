Troy police catch two burglary suspects; looking for third

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Troy catch two burglary suspects and are looking for a third.

Troy police along with several other area law enforcement agencies, apprehended the suspects in a robbery on Saturday in Darke County. That’s according to the Troy Daily News. Police aren’t releasing many details of the arrest or the suspects.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 unit and the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol also were reportedly part of the hunt in the Interstate 75 area, near State Route 55.

Authorities believe some of the stolen property may have been located at the Royal Inn in Troy, however the report was incomplete.

The incident remains under investigation.