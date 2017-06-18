Warren County crash kills one; injures two others

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A two car crash kills one and injures two others in Warren County.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday on State Route 123 near Shotwell Drive in Franklin Township.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Toyota Highlander, 18-year-old Corey Kappus of Franklin was driving south on State Route 123 when he fell asleep, traveled off the right side and hit a Pontiac G6, driven by 20-year-old James Dayley of Franklin, head on. The passenger in the Pontiac, 20-year-old Courtney Trent of Franklin., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were taken to Atrium Medical center. Mr. Kappus was treated and released. Mr. Daley remains in the hospital.

The crash is under investigation, but speed and not wearing seat belts may have contributed to the fatal crash.

