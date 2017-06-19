AG looking for information on four people in Pike County murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General and the Pike County Sheriff are asking for help from the public in the Rhoden Family murder case.

According to a release on the Attorney General’s website, Mike DeWIne and Sheriff Charles Reader said investigators in the murder investigation are asking for information reagrding four people:

George “Billy” Wagner, III, 46

Angela Wagner, 46

George Wagner IV, 25

Edward “Jake” Wagner, 24

Angela Wagner George Wagner IV Edward "Jake" Wagner George "Billy Wagner III

Investigators are looking for information about any interactions, conversations or transactions the public may have had with these people which could be personal, business or any other interaction.

Specifically, investigators are looking for information about vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

The Attorney General’s Office says the four individuals once lived in Peebles, Ohio and are currently believed to live in Alaska.

Those who have any information are asked to call the BCI Tipline at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County SHeriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

The AG’s Office says all tips will remain confidential and the $10,000 reward is still in effect.

Seven adults and one teen were shot and killed on April 22, 2016.

Police found their bodies at four homes near Piketon, Ohio.

