Dayton Metro Library Branch requests artwork for building

Photo courtesy of Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Metro Library’s Wilmington-Stroop Branch is getting a new coat of paint.

The library branch is requesting original artwork to be painted on the building.

Proposed artwork for the library will be accepted June 19 through August 18. The commissions will be announced in September.

The new library branch will be 21,000 square feet. Library officials say the new library’s projected opening date is January 2019.

Regional artists are invited to propose newly created artwork in response to two inspirational pieces in the Dayton Art Institute’s permanent collection: Bold Endeavor by John Kuhn and Red Circle by Dwinell Grant. The inspirational pieces were chosen by community vote, particularly patrons of the Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library.

The Dayton Metro Library and the Dayton Art Institute is partnering with ReImagining Work to plan the project.

Dayton Art Institute’s Project Manager, Susan Anable, is looking forward to the project.

“We are excited to share the latest RFP for the Wilmington-Stroop Branch, which offers four highly visible spaces for artwork including the potential for an outdoor 3-D work,” said Anable. “Since the project began in 2014, we have commissioned 32 works of art to enhance the vibrancy of our new and remodeled Dayton Metro Libraries.”

Regional artists in the Dayton area are encouraged to attend an informational meeting Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m.

Architects will be at the meeting to review the building plans and answer questions.

 

