Death of teen who overdosed on drugs ruled accidental

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Monday the death of 13-year-old who overdosed on heroin while at his father’s place of employment has been ruled accidental.

The death certificate reads “Anoxic brain injury due to suspected drug intoxication,” according to the Coroner’s Office. The toxin has not been identified.

Nathan Wylie died at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to a police report on the March 28 incident, the father and another man brought the teenager to a fire station on South Broadway Tuesday night. The boy was unconscious when they arrived.

Medics believed the boy was suffering from a heroin overdose. They administered the overdose antidote Narcan and took him to Miami Valley Hospital. He was later transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.