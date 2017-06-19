Kettering Health Network to host Independence Day celebration

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Health Network is hosting an Independence Day celebration.
The Boom-n-Blast Independence Day celebration will be Sunday June 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The health group invites everyone to join the celebration at the Preble County Medical Center.
Visitors can watch a free music performance by Adelee and Gentry at 7:00 p.m.
There will be food, music and fireworks to enjoy.
The fireworks display will be at 7 Mile Park.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their own chairs to the fireworks show.