Kettering Health Network to host Independence Day celebration

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Health Network is hosting an Independence Day celebration.

The Boom-n-Blast Independence Day celebration will be Sunday June 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The health group invites everyone to join the celebration at the Preble County Medical Center.

Visitors can watch a free music performance by Adelee and Gentry at 7:00 p.m.

There will be food, music and fireworks to enjoy.

The fireworks display will be at 7 Mile Park.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own chairs to the fireworks show.