Local high school begins school renovation

Catherine Ross, WDTN Published: Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – An historic high school here is investing in its future, backed by support from the community.

This month, Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School began its third stage of a complete school renovation.

The Catholic school in downtown Dayton has a $2.5 million budget to renovate building 3.

It currently houses 18 language, math, social studies and religion classrooms.

This is the first real remodel of the space since it was built in 1957.

Along with updating classrooms and corridors, the project will replace the roof and mechanical systems and allow the school to add air conditioning.

The improvements are part of a series of renovations paid for in part by $21 million raised in a capital campaign.

Other recent work includes a new STEM center, stadium and expanded performing arts space.

Monday, Chaminade Julienne president Dan Meixner praised the community support and touted the massive construction projects as an investment in the school’s future.

“The impact of renovating the spaces is that we’re able to attract students to our campus,” he said. “We’re able to attract and retain great teachers because they recognize that we’re making investments in their teaching environment and we’re creating spaces that kids want to be in and they want to learn.”

The building 3 project will be finished by winter break, though some of the classrooms will be ready to use by the fall.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s