Man arrested on suspicion of terror offenses

By Published:
London authorities are investigating a van crash outside a mosque as possible terrorism. A van struck worshippers leaving the mosque early Monday after Ramadan prayers. The driver was arrested and hospitalized. (June 19)

LONDON (AP) — London police say a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder as well as attempted murder after a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians near a north London mosque.

The man, who is in custody at a south London police station, was arrested earlier on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the man was detained by members of the public at the scene of the attack early Monday.

Authorities say a residential area in Cardiff, Wales, is also being searched.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says: “This is being treated as a terrorist incident and is being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Command.”

London’s police commander says the van attack near Finsbury Park Mosque was clearly an attack on Muslims.

Commander Cressida Dick, speaking Monday in the London neighborhood of Finsbury Park, says people in Muslim communities will see more of their police protecting them in the coming days.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, meanwhile, paid tribute to the local community who apprehended the attacker near the mosque, especially the religious leader who kept him safe from mob violence.

Khan says all these incidents are attacks on the city’s shared values. He vows “we will not allow these terrorists to succeed … we will stay a strong city.” Khan also declared that British officials have “zero tolerance” for hate crimes.

