DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to Regional Dispatch, a pedestrian was hit Monday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the 500 block of North Sixth Street.

According to dispatch, the wife called 911 and told officials her husband was hit by a car.

Officials say the car that hit the man was a Pontiac Grand Prix. According to officials the car was black or blue.

The driver of the car fled the scene at 7:10 p.m.

