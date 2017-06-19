Ohio gas prices drop again, to average of $2.12 for regular

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
Credit card skimmers found at Butler County gas stations (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices around Ohio have dipped further ahead of the official start of summer this week.

The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $2.12 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s significantly lower than the average of $2.23 last week and $2.52 a year ago.

The national average was higher than the state’s at $2.29 on Monday. That is down about a nickel compared with the prices a week ago and at this time last year.

AAA says high gasoline production, lower demand and an unexpected buildup of crude oil contributed to decreasing prices earlier in June, but it predicted that drivers won’t see prices fall much lower.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s