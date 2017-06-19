Police: Pickup stolen from Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A truck was stolen from a Dayton business over the weekend.

According to a police report on the incident, officers were called to the 100 block of Helena Street around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on a report of damage to a gate.

When Dayton police officers arrived they spoke with an officer from Five Rivers Metro Parks who told them a gate had been damaged and the owner of the business was on his way.

When the owner of Windustrial arrived he checked the property and discovered a 2005 Chevrolet pickup had been stolen.

The owner told officers the truck had a bad engine and shouldn’t make it very far, according to the police report.

Security video showed the suspects entered the property just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The suspects left by removing nuts and bolts from the gate and driving through, causing damage beyond repair, according to the report.