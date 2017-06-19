Police: Pickup stolen from Dayton business

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A truck was stolen from a Dayton business over the weekend.

According to a police report on the incident, officers were called to the 100 block of Helena Street around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on a report of damage to a gate.

When Dayton police officers arrived they spoke with an officer from Five Rivers Metro Parks who told them a gate had been damaged and the owner of the business was on his way.

When the owner of Windustrial arrived he checked the property and discovered a 2005 Chevrolet pickup had been stolen.

The owner told officers the truck had a bad engine and shouldn’t make it very far, according to the police report.

Security video showed the suspects entered the property just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The suspects left by removing nuts and bolts from the gate and driving through, causing damage beyond repair, according to the report.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s