Police: Rock thrown at an elementary school door

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to a Dayton Public School Sunday, for a call about vandalism.

According to police, they noticed that a side door to the building was busted at Westwood Elementary School.

The officers on scene saw a large hole in a small window next to the door, and found a rock at the end of the hallway. According to the police report, officers did not find any other damage in the school.

Officials say they were unable to locate any suspects.

Police called the school’s maintenance supervisor turned off the alarm.

The supervisor said he would take care of the window and tell officers if any property damage was missing, according to the police report.

In the police report, the school maintenance supervisor said that he believed only maintenance custodians were at the building on Friday.

Officers told the maintenance supervisor to call police if they see anyone enter in the school on security cameras.