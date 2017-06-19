Premier Health Hospitals receive awards for stroke treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals in the Dayton area received awards for stroke treatments.

Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Atrium Medical Center recently earned awards for providing the most appropriate stroke treatment.

According to The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, The hospitals were awarded in relation with nationally recognized guidelines.

Through the Get With The Guidelines® program, Miami Valley Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton earned the Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke℠ Honor Roll Elite.

In addition, Atrium Medical Center in Middletown earned the Stroke Gold Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke℠ Honor Roll.

Miami Valley Hospital is the first and only hospital in the Dayton region to achieve certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and American Heart/American Stroke Association.

Awards explanations:

Stroke℠ Honor Roll Elite: To earn this award, hospitals must achieve 85 percent or higher adherence to all Get With The Guidelines-Stroke achievement indicators for two or more consecutive 12-month periods and achieve 75 percent or higher compliance with five of eight quality measures to receive the Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

Stroke℠ Honor Roll: For this award, hospitals must achieve 85 percent or higher adherence to all Get With The Guidelines-Stroke achievement indicators for two or more consecutive 12-month periods to receive the Gold Quality Achievement Award.