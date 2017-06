INDIAN LAKE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Logan County Prosecutor’s Office says the superintendent of Indian Lake Local Schools is being held behind bars Monday.

The Prosecutor’s Office says Superintendent Patrick J. O’Donnell, 52, is in the Logan County Jail in connection with abuse of a 13-year-old girl over the last three years.

According to officials, the girl is not a student at Indian Lake.

According to jail records, O’Donnell is due in court Tuesday morning.