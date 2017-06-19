Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to expand to Japan this year

WKYC Staff Published: Updated:
WKYC Photo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKYC) – Japan is going to get a little taste of how Cleveland rocks.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced plans to expand to Tokyo to create the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Japan.

An inaugural opening date will take place this September, and a permanent site will open at a later date to feature traveling exhibits from Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Rock and roll is a universal language and this is an incredible opportunity for us to collaborate with the Japan Project Production Committee to deliver an exciting experience internationally,” said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris in a news release. “Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s first international expansion.”

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s