Russia warns US after downing of Syrian jet

FILE - This file frame grab from video provided on Monday, June 12, 2017, by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows smoke rising over buildings that were hit by Syrian government forces bombardment, in Daraa city, southern Syria. The Syrian military has announced the cessation of all combat operations in the southern city of Daraa for 48 hours in support of national reconciliation.(Nabaa Media, via AP, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry says it will treat U.S.-led coalition planes in Syria, west of the Euphrates River, as targets after the U.S. military shot down a Syrian Air Force jet on Sunday.

Moscow has condemned the U.S. downing of the Syrian government fighter jet after it dropped bombs nears U.S. partner forces.

The Russian defense ministry says in a statement that, starting Monday, it will track all jets and drones of the U.S.-led coalition west of the Euphrates and treat them as targets.

The ministry also called on the U.S. military to provide a full account of why it decided to shoot down the Syrian SU-22.

Russia, a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has been providing an air cover to the government’s offensive on the Islamic State group since 2015.

