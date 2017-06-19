Summer solstice begins Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) The temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer which means summer is officially around the corner. Even though it’s felt a lot like summer lately, it officially begins early Wednesday morning with the summer solstice

The Earth is tilted on its axis and is one of the reasons we have our seasons. During the summer solstice or first day of summer the suns rays are directed at the Tropic of Cancer. This officially happens Wednesday June 21st at 12:24 am.

This is when we in the northern hemisphere have the maximum amount of daylight. The sun actually is staying above the horizon close to the north pole like in Barrow, Alaska. Near the southern hemisphere there’s no sun and it remains dark near the south pole. We’re at our peak of daylight right now.

On Wednesday the sun will rise at 6:09 a.m. and set at 9:08 p.m. meaning we’ll see just short of 15 hours of daylight. We lose about six minutes at the beginning of July.

If we fast forward to the last day of summer the sun will rise at 7:24 a.m. and set at 7:35 p.m. which leaves us with about 12 hours of daylight. So during the summer season we’re going to lose about 2 hours and 48 minutes. Enjoy the summer sun this season because we’ll continue to lose a minute or two each day.